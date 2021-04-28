USDX (USDX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. In the last seven days, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and approximately $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006709 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.