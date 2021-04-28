Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.30

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 85792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

USNZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This is an increase from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

