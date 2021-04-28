UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a growth of 235.2% from the March 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UTSI stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.44. UTStarcom has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.54.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,018 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.70% of UTStarcom worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.