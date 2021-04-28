Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Utz Brands reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $246.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.20 million.

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $28.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Utz Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Utz Brands by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

