V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.86

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.86 and last traded at $89.84, with a volume of 21588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.
Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -683.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in V.F. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
About V.F. (NYSE:VFC)
V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.
