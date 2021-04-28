V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.86

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.86 and last traded at $89.84, with a volume of 21588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Get V.F. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -683.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in V.F. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

About V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.