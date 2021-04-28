Vai (VAI) Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Vai has a total market cap of $194.15 million and $5.85 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vai has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00273967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.71 or 0.01044105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00707545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,528.86 or 0.99935406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Vai

Vai's total supply is 204,700,140 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

