Vale (NYSE:VALE) Earns Buy Rating from HSBC

Vale (NYSE:VALE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.50. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VALE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.77. The company had a trading volume of 892,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,042,590. Vale has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Research analysts forecast that Vale will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,304,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,502,000 after purchasing an additional 159,496 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,270,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,659,000 after buying an additional 598,760 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Vale by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,151,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,625,000 after buying an additional 1,390,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vale by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,756,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,247,000 after buying an additional 2,403,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

