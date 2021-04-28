Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Short Interest Update

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the March 31st total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Valeo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup cut Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Valeo has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.17.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

