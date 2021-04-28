Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 565.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Valero Energy worth $48,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,656,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,568,000 after purchasing an additional 534,144 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,493,000 after acquiring an additional 295,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $242,562,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,223,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,765,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,393.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

