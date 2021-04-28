Validity (VAL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18,823.00

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00005930 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market cap of $13.95 million and approximately $18,823.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021521 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $702.04 or 0.01279682 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,291,265 coins and its circulating supply is 4,288,456 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

