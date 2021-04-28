Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.000-9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.16 billion-$3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $203.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $245.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.67. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total value of $4,154,287.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

