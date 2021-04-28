Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.26 million.Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.000-9.700 EPS.

NYSE:VMI opened at $245.56 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.67. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $429,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

