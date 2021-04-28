Valor Token One Day Volume Reaches $654,340.00 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Valor Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001240 BTC on exchanges. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $13.60 million and approximately $654,340.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00065482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.46 or 0.00877679 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00097137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,410.54 or 0.08056905 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

