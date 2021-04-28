Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Update

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Value Exchange International stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Value Exchange International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.70.

Value Exchange International Company Profile

Value Exchange International, Inc provides customer-centric technology solutions to the retail industries in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, and the Philippines. The company provides systems maintenance and related services, including software patches and software code revisions; installing, testing, and implementing software; training of customer personnel for the use of software; and technical support for software systems.

