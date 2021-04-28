Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Short Interest Update

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Value Exchange International stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Value Exchange International has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.70.
Value Exchange International Company Profile
Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Value Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.