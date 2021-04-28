Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.720-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.72-1.82 EPS.
VVV stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,065. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $29.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
VVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
