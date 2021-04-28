Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.71 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of VVV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 1,223,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,065. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

