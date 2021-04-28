Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.78 million, a P/E ratio of 46.83 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $20.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.53.

In related news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,979,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,886 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VNDA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.