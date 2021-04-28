VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) Shares Up 0.6%

VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.30. 261,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 727,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

