Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Advisors LLC

Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,075 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 36.2% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $42,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.