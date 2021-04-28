Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $42,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. 42,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,077. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

