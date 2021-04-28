Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wealth CMT

Wealth CMT trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.01. 65,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

