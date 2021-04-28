Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,004.6% during the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,410,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,764,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,871,000 after purchasing an additional 185,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.23. The stock had a trading volume of 140,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

