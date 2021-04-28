Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,683 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $54,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.25. 172,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,874,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

