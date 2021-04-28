Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 723,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,466 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 694,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 195,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $583,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. 201,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,092,997. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

