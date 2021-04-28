Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Reduced by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 7.0% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after buying an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,953,000 after buying an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after buying an additional 265,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.76. 227,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,092,997. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

