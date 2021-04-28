Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Howard Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 4.8% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $276.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.93 and a 52-week high of $278.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

