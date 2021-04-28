Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 15.5% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $39,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $276.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.02 and a 200-day moving average of $251.88. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $173.93 and a 1-year high of $278.10.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

