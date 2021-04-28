Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 12.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

VYM stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.22. The company had a trading volume of 44,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,178. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $103.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41.

