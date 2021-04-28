Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $103.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.