Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 14.2% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.23. The company had a trading volume of 41,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,178. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $72.53 and a one year high of $103.78.

