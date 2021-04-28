Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 436,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,092,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 871.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 94,364 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.34. 30,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,983,178. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.41. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $72.53 and a twelve month high of $103.78.

