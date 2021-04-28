Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 98,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 907,346 shares.The stock last traded at $67.50 and had previously closed at $67.51.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,747,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

