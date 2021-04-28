Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 98,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 907,346 shares.The stock last traded at $67.50 and had previously closed at $67.51.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
