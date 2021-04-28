Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Down 81.3% in April

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the March 31st total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 882,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 186,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,187,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,522,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

