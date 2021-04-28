Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Stake Trimmed by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.32% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of VIGI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.34. 4,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,475. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $86.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

