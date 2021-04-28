Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Up 204.3% in April

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a growth of 204.3% from the March 31st total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $67.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

