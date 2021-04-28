Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Raised by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,099,000. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.92 and a 1 year high of $140.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.