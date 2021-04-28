Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, an increase of 777.0% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $143.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $148.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.309 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

