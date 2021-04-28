Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

VB opened at $225.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.20. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $226.18.

