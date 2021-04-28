Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Decreased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.4% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,078 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,259,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $384.10. The stock had a trading volume of 199,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,567. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $253.97 and a 52 week high of $384.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.23.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

