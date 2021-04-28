Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VTC stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.
