Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.184 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTC. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,525,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $5,957,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1,374.1% during the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter.

