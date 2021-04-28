Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 21.6% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $55,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $218.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day moving average of $196.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

