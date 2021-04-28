Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Stake Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.04. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $117.37 and a 52 week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

