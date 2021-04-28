Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VTV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,191. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $135.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

