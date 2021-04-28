Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $21.64 million and approximately $137,849.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.86 or 0.00056556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00061360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00273967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $569.71 or 0.01044105 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.07 or 0.00707545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,528.86 or 0.99935406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

