Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:VTWRF traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267. Vantage Towers has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $31.15.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

