Vapotherm (VAPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Vapotherm has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 47.80% and a negative return on equity of 51.59%. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $557.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of -1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.96. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

In related news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $51,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at $583,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vapotherm stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

