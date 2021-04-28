Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.67 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $66.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of VRNS opened at $56.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $11,009,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,299 shares of company stock worth $40,957,751 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 381.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,422,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after buying an additional 1,127,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,630,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,659,000 after buying an additional 661,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,630,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,659,000 after buying an additional 661,763 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 9,878.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 662,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,498,000 after buying an additional 655,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,388,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,793,000 after buying an additional 622,639 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

