VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Short Interest Down 93.3% in April

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VACNY opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. VAT Group has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

A number of research firms have commented on VACNY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VAT Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Friday, April 9th.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

