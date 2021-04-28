VeChain (VET) Trading 19.8% Lower Over Last Week

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $12.51 billion and $2.81 billion worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VeChain has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

