Veil (VEIL) Price Reaches $0.0755 on Major Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Veil has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $13,050.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Veil has traded 167.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,694.61 or 0.99904213 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00041810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $644.84 or 0.01177848 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00522687 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.52 or 0.00379059 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.91 or 0.00138656 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars.

